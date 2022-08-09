 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease
Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about an autoimmune disorder that left him deaf, blind and unable to walk in new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” said Killers actor in a clip shared by Access Hollywood.

The No Strings Attached mentioned that the recovery period took about a year to regain his senses

The actor confessed he was apprehensive and fearful, adding, “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.”

Nevertheless, Ashton had recovered and added, “I am lucky to be alive.”

As the clip went viral, the What Happens in Vegas actor turned to Twitter and gave an update about his health.

“Before there are a bunch of rumours/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he tweeted.

Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split
Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work
Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria
William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent
Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'
Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival
Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’
Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie

Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie

Latest

view all