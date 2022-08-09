Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher recently opened up about an autoimmune disorder that left him deaf, blind and unable to walk in new episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.



“Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium,” said Killers actor in a clip shared by Access Hollywood.

The No Strings Attached mentioned that the recovery period took about a year to regain his senses

The actor confessed he was apprehensive and fearful, adding, “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone. Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.”

Nevertheless, Ashton had recovered and added, “I am lucky to be alive.”

As the clip went viral, the What Happens in Vegas actor turned to Twitter and gave an update about his health.

“Before there are a bunch of rumours/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn,” he tweeted.



