Raymond Briggs, the creator of The Snowman, passes away at 88

English author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who was known for his classic children book The Snowman, recently died at 88 in Sussex.



According to The Telegraph, the author’s publisher, Penguin Random House, confirmed the news of his passing on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Briggs’ family also released a statement on his sad demise, saying, “We know that Raymond's books were loved by and touched millions of people around the world, who will be sad to hear this news.”

The statement further mentioned, “He lived a rich and full life, and said he felt lucky to have had both his wife Jean, and his partner of over 40 years Liz in his life.

Brigg’s family further revealed how he adored his young fans’ love for the author.

“Drawings from fans, especially children’s drawings, inspired by his books were treasured by Raymond, and pinned up on the wall of his studio,” they added.

On other hand, Francesca Dow, managing director of children’s at Penguin Random House, also gushed the author for his works.

“I am very proud that Puffin has been the home of Raymond’s children’s books for so many years.

She continued, “Raymond’s books are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human, speaking to both adults and children at the same time.”

In the end, Dow stated, “Raymond was unique. He has inspired generations of creators of picture books, graphic novels, and animations. He leaves an extraordinary legacy, and a big hole.”