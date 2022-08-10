 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Ha Sung Woon upcoming album teaser out now: Deets Inside

Ha Sung Woon is gearing for a comeback with a new mini album
Ha Sung Woon is all set to make his comeback under his new agency.

On August 9, Soompi reported that Ha Sung Woon revealed the first teaser of his upcoming seventh mini album titled Strange World.

Ha Sung Woon's final album with Star Crew Entertainment, Electrified: Urban Nostalgia, was released in November 2021. 

Ha Sung Woon then signed with Big Planet Made before the end of last year, and Strange World will be his debut record with the new company.

Along with numerous other original soundtracks for K-dramas, Woon is also known for the songs Think of You for Her Private Life, I Fall in Love for The King: Eternal Monarch, and With You for Our Blues, which he co-wrote with BTS member Jimin.

Strange World will be released on August 24.

