 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?
Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?

Mandy Moore recently shared that she would love to be a part of The Princess Diaries 3.

According to E! News, This is Us star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and shared that she “would be game to reprise her role in upcoming movie.

The actress, who played Anne Hathaway’s nemesis in first flick, described her movie as “a pivotal, seminal moment” in her life.

Mandy Moore discloses whether she’s part of The Princess Diaries 3?

Although Moore did not appear in the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the 38-year-old actress however, gave her two cents on how her “mean character” could be included into the third chapter.

“She’s done a 180,” Moore remarked, while added, “She’s turned her life around and she and Mia become really good friends.”

A Walk To Remember star clarified to the host that she had only heard “rumours that are out in the zeitgeist about a potential third film and is actually unclear if a follow-up is being developed”.

“I have no idea. I have heard nothing about it,” disclosed Moore.

For the unversed, The Princess Diaries is a movie adaptation of Meg Cabot’s book. 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market

Ben Affleck’s $30 million Pacific Palisades mansion is now on the market
Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class

Jennifer Lopez cuts chic figure in cropped workout top as she heads to dance class
Netflix release official trailor of 'MO' comedy series: Release date, Cast & more

Netflix release official trailor of 'MO' comedy series: Release date, Cast & more
Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Amanda Seyfried regrets filming ‘inappropriate scenes’ as a teenager

Amanda Seyfried regrets filming ‘inappropriate scenes’ as a teenager
The reality behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s rumoured fued

The reality behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s rumoured fued
Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’
Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line

Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line

Pete Davidson contacting Kim Kardashian’s family, ‘begging’ for ‘another chance’

Pete Davidson contacting Kim Kardashian’s family, ‘begging’ for ‘another chance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion
Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source
Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider

Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider

Latest

view all