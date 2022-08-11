Sindh plans to teach women students in college how to ride a bike

In this undated photo, women are seen taking part in the Women on the Wheels programme. Geo News

KARACHI: The department of college education in Sindh has decided to train women students at government colleges how to ride a motorcycle, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the department has asked the government colleges to provide a list of female students who want to drive motorcycles.

According to the letter of the department of colleges, students will be given training on riding a motorcycle in colleges in collaboration with the Sindh Women Development Department.

The Sindh Women Development Department officials said that the purpose of this training is to empower women and make them independent.