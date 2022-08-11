 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Sindh plans to teach women students in college how to ride a bike

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

In this undated photo, women are seen taking part in the Women on the Wheels programme. Geo News
In this undated photo, women are seen taking part in the Women on the Wheels programme. Geo News

KARACHI: The department of college education in Sindh has decided to train women students at government colleges how to ride a motorcycle, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the department has asked the government colleges to provide a list of female students who want to drive motorcycles.

According to the letter of the department of colleges, students will be given training on riding a motorcycle in colleges in collaboration with the Sindh Women Development Department.

The Sindh Women Development Department officials said that the purpose of this training is to empower women and make them independent.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet in September at SCO summit

PM Shehbaz, Modi likely to meet in September at SCO summit
Karachi weather update: How bad will the rains be during ongoing wet spell?

Karachi weather update: How bad will the rains be during ongoing wet spell?
Rupee continues recovery against US dollar in interbank market

Rupee continues recovery against US dollar in interbank market
Pakistan's deal with IMF trudging closer to finish line

Pakistan's deal with IMF trudging closer to finish line
Fact-check Imran Khan claim: Geo exposed anti-Pakistan campaign before EU Disinfo Lab

Fact-check Imran Khan claim: Geo exposed anti-Pakistan campaign before EU Disinfo Lab
COVID-19 positivity rate surges past 3% in Pakistan

COVID-19 positivity rate surges past 3% in Pakistan
Rana Sanaullah doubles down on Imran Khan's arrest, disqualification

Rana Sanaullah doubles down on Imran Khan's arrest, disqualification
COAS General Bajwa arrives in UK

COAS General Bajwa arrives in UK
Another PTI worker issues apology for anti-army remarks

Another PTI worker issues apology for anti-army remarks

Terrorism has potential to destabilise region, needs well coordinated response: COAS Gen Bajwa

Terrorism has potential to destabilise region, needs well coordinated response: COAS Gen Bajwa
Lahore zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Lahore zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead
Two terrorists killed during exchange of fire in DI Khan

Two terrorists killed during exchange of fire in DI Khan

Latest

view all