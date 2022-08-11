Karachi weather update: How bad will the rains be during ongoing wet spell?

An APP file photo of rain in Karachi.

Karachi likely to receive heavy showers today (Thursday), PMD forecasts.

Says another monsoon system will affect Sindh from August 17.

Current spell of rain will continue till August 14.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain in Karachi today (Thursday), a day after light to moderate showers were reported in different areas of the city.



The metropolis is likely to receive heavy downpour today. As per the Met department, the current spell of rain will continue till August 14 and it will rain up to 150 millimeters during this four to five-day-long spell.

Later, another monsoon system will affect Sindh from August 17 or 18, the PMD said.

In its weather forecast issued on August 8, the Met department had highlighted that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi from August 11 to 13.



The forecast was also given for Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon, meanwhile, explained that the low-pressure system penetrating in central and southern parts of the country has intensified into a depression and is likely to generate torrential rains in the port city during August 11 and 14.

Memon said that the rain-bearing system is heading towards Sindh.

“Another low-pressure system is prevailing over Gujrat and a link is being established between the two systems,” he added.