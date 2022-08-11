 
Shah Rukh Khan 'regrets' starring in 'Chak De India': Here's why

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed Chak De India turns 15 years this month; the Shimit Amin-directed sports-drama garnered rave reviews for its script, directing, and central performances, however the star once shared that he ‘regretted’ doing the film.

Speaking at the University of Edinburg, the Baazigar actor opened up about his doubts related to the now-super hit film, calling it one of his “worst films ever made.”

“We had some of the brightest minds making the film… But when I saw the film at its first screening, we all looked at it and felt it was the worst film we had ever made in our lives,” Shah Rukh had said.

“We had reached that stage of failure where you start telling people, listen we did what we wanted to. This is what we set out to make and success and failure is transient and we will come back. It was really sad,” the mega-star added.

Another surprising fact about Chak De India is that Shah Rukh Khan was not the first choice of producer Aditya Chopra to play coach Kabir Khan.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge filmmaker initially eyed Salman Khan for the main role but he had some differences with the climax which landed the iconic role of coach Kabir Khan in the hands of King Khan.

Released in 2007, Chak De India went on to become one of the iconic movies in Bollywood. 

