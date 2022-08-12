 
Johnny Depp looks unrecognisable in his first film role since winning Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp wore blindfold and red lip tint for first movie role since winning highly publicised defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of The Caribbean star looks unrecognisable as he dons a blonde wig, red lip tint and 18th-century clothing to bring the character of King Louis XV to life for his debut French feature.

The 59-year-old actor takes on the role of King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn Le Besco's historical love story Jeanne du Barry, in which the female director will also co-star alongside Depp.

Following the verdict being delivered on June 1, Depp took to Instagram to share a statement in which he thanked his fans for their support and credited the jury for "giving me my life back". 

A number of celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Jennifer Aniston, quickly liked Depp's celebratory post - with publisher Buzzfeed compiling a record of all the famous names amongst the now-almost 20million 'likes' on June 2.

In the wake of unsealed court documents being released earlier this month, few showbiz stars, including Sophie Turner and model Bella Hadid - have seemingly removed their 'like' from Johnny Depp's victory Instagram post.

