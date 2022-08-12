 
Friday Aug 12 2022
Prince Charles shares poignant message for young people

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prince Charles penned a poignant message for the young people to mark International Youth Day on Friday.

The Prince of Wales weighed in on the ‘devastating impact’ of the pandemic on young people’s well-being on the occasion he said is “immensely close to my heart”.

“Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation,” the Future King expressed.

“In terms of the adversities they have faced, it is remarkable to see the resilience and ambition young people continue to show in the face of unprecedented global challenges,” he continued.

Charles also urged “all to come together to support the world’s future workforce”.

“There has been much to erode the hope of the younger generation,” he noted.

“Sadly, from speaking to young people, supported by my trust, I’ve heard how the pandemic has disrupted their crucial transitional years on the journey from school to work and from childhood to adulthood.”

Meanwhile, the royal family member concluded his message on a note: “Young people leaving education do not feel ready for the world of work. They are calling for us all to play our part and help provide them with the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”

