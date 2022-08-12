 
Friday Aug 12 2022
Buckingham Palace to not host 'Strictly Come Dancing' this year

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing was all geared up to host an episode inside Buckingham Palace this year however the ‘dreamland’ opportunity for the BBC show has been shelved.

According to Daily Mail, “There has been a lot of back and forth about different ideas and different possibilities... but the likelihood is that it's probably not possible to pull off an episode in the Palace in the time frame.”

“If we can't do it this year, the hope is that we will do it next year,” an insider spilt the beans to the outlet.

Meanwhile, it was reported in June that a semi or quarter-final episode of the famed show will be hosted in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace.

“Charles and Camilla are very much driving this; and the BBC couldn't quite believe what was being offered. Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland! It should be a wonderful spectacle,” a source said.

“The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are, like millions of others, huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing — and so is the Queen — so there is a real desire and energy to make this happen."

