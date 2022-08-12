Prince Harry’s story about ‘men in grey suits’ could be refuted

Prince Harry has been warned that royal journalist Valentine Low’s new book titled Courtier could challenge the Duke’s narrative about palace courtiers.

A royal commentator Richard Eden weighed in on the upcoming book on Mail Plus’ Palace Confidential talk show.

"They've always seen them as this negative force in the background. Everything is always blamed on them. Perhaps [this book] will give a different side of things,” she said.

"I think there is a slight apprehension – [they] like being the faceless people behind the scenes pulling the levers."

Prince Harry called out the courtiers in an Oprah Winfrey interview on 2021.

"The moment we landed in the UK, I got a message from my private secretary cutting and pasting a message from the Queen's private secretary basically saying, 'please pass along to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that he cannot come to Norfolk, the Queen is busy, she's busy all week."

He added, "So I rang her from Frogmore that night and said, 'I was thinking about coming anyway, but I hear you are now busy?' And she said, 'yes, there's something in my diary that I didn't know I had.'

“And I said, 'well, what about the rest of the week? And she goes, 'well, that's busy now as well. I didn't want to push as I kind of knew what was going on."

Harry continued: “When you're head of the Firm, there [are] people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is that some of that advice has been really bad."