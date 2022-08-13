 
Showbiz
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion

Anaya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recreated SRK, Kajols iconic DDLJ moments to promote Liger
Ananya Panday recently shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she was seen recreating a scene from the iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge along with co-star Vijay Deverakonda to promote their new song from Liger.

Anaya posted pictures on Instagram with a caption: "Pyaar hota hai deewana sanam," with the hashtag #DDLJmoment.

On another post the actress wrote: "Coka 2.0 coming to u sooooooooonest. #Liger25thAugust."

Both the actors are presently in Chandigarh for the promotion of the new song, reported Hindustan Times.

Liger, featuring Ananya and Vijay in the lead, is set to release on August 25 and is directed by Jaggannadh.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.

