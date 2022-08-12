 
pakistan
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Rana Javaid

BIEK postpones all intermediate exams on August 13 as rains hit Karachi

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Aug 12, 2022

A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — APP/File
A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, Friday postponed the exams scheduled for Saturday (August 13) in light of the rains in the metropolis.

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of the following groups for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled:

  • Humanities Regular (economics paper-II)
  • Humanities Regular (Islamic Studies paper-II)
  • Humanities Regular (General History-II/ Option I & I)
  • Humanities Private (economics paper-II)
  • Humanities Private (Islamic Studies paper-II)
  • Humanities Private (General History-II/ Option I & I)
  • Special Students (Outlines of Home Economics Paper-I)
  • Diploma (Anatomy & Physiology Paper-V)

The postponed papers will now take place on August 24 (Wednesday) and will be held at the same exam centres and time, the board's spokesperson said.

The board had also rescheduled papers earlier, read about them here.

More From Pakistan:

Gen Bajwa's address at UK Royal Military Academy 'honour' for Pakistan

Gen Bajwa's address at UK Royal Military Academy 'honour' for Pakistan
Flash floods sweep away bridge near Karakoram Highway

Flash floods sweep away bridge near Karakoram Highway
LHC directs PTI to compensate in case of any damage to hockey ground

LHC directs PTI to compensate in case of any damage to hockey ground
President Arif Alvi urges not to make Pakistan Army 'controversial'

President Arif Alvi urges not to make Pakistan Army 'controversial'
Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal

Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal
Applications open for Chevening South Asia journalism fellowship

Applications open for Chevening South Asia journalism fellowship
PM to unveil re-recorded national anthem on August 14: Marriyum

PM to unveil re-recorded national anthem on August 14: Marriyum
PTI's US wing hires lobbying firm in bid to build 'good relations'

PTI's US wing hires lobbying firm in bid to build 'good relations'
Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa

Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa
Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD

Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD
Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik

Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik
Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months

Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months

Latest

view all