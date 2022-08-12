BIEK postpones all intermediate exams on August 13 as rains hit Karachi

Friday Aug 12, 2022
KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, Friday postponed the exams scheduled for Saturday (August 13) in light of the rains in the metropolis.
According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers of the following groups for the HSC annual examination-2022 have been rescheduled:
The postponed papers will now take place on August 24 (Wednesday) and will be held at the same exam centres and time, the board's spokesperson said.
The board had also rescheduled papers earlier, read about them here.