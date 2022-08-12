Victoria Beckham turns up the heat with her sizzling appearance in Miami

Victoria Beckham looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest appearance as she attended the opening of Gekko restaurant in Miami, Florida



The Beckham clan was out in force on Thursday night, leading the way was the matriarch, Victoria, 48, who looked effortlessly chic in a plunging black dress as she posed beside casually-clad husband David, 47.

The couple were joined by three of their four children; Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and 11-year-old Harper as they enjoyed some family time at the Japanese steakhouse co-owned by family friend David Grutman, 48.

Ever, the fashionista Victoria cut a stylish figure in a black dress that featured a neckline and cut-out sides, teaming the outfit with blue pointed heels.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Meanwhile, David teamed a black zip-up Prada shirt with matching shorts and white socks, and slip-on trainers.

Beckham's new pictures amidst her rumoured feud with her son Brooklyn' new wife Nicola Peltz.