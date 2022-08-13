 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 13 2022
Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s recent ‘nude’ photoshoot with ‘Paper’ magazine landed him in trouble 

Ranveer Singh knows the art of pulling off the weirdest outfits ever, but this time, his quirky sense of dressing went a little too far with a ‘nude’ photoshoot for Paper magazine.

The pictures went viral for all the wrong reasons, with some women even filing official complaints against the star with the police.

Now, as per India Today, the actor is reportedly about to be summoned by Mumbai Police for the same.

He is accused of “hurting the sentiments of women” with his risqué photoshoot, as per the complaint filed against him.

The actor is out of town at the moment, and will reportedly be appearing before Mumbai Police latest by August 22.

