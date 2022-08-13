Beware Karachiites! Met Office forecasts heavy rains till August 15

Commuters passing through stagnant rainwater on road after heavy rain in provincial capital. — APP

PMD says depression over Arabian Sea has moved away.

It is now located at a distance of about 450km southwest of Karachi.

Under the system heavy rains are expected till August 15.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday said a low pressure in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and is likely to trigger torrential rainfall in the port city till August 15.



The sea conditions are expected to remain very rough. Accordingly, it mentioned that sea conditions would remain very rough during the next two days and advised fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into the open sea till tomorrow night.

It highlighted the risks of urban flooding in low-lying areas while directing all authorities concerned to remain alert.

According to Geo News, another weather system is expected to enter from August 16, which could also trigger heavy rains that would last till August 19.



The PMD, in its Alert-III, stated that the depression (intense low-pressure area) over the North Arabian Sea has moved in a west-southwest direction during the last 12 hours and is now located at a distance of about 450km southwest of Karachi.

The Met Office said that the system is likely to move further westwards till today evening and then recurve northeastwards and weaken gradually.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 45km per hour gusting to 55km per hour around the system centre.

“Currently none of Pakistan's coastal area is under any threat from this weather system,” the Met Office alert said, adding that PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

Flooding, traffic jams as heavy rain hits parts of Karachi

Heavy showers lashed the provincial capital early Saturday, leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.



No casualties were immediately reported in the latest spell that began last night and disrupted life across the city in a matter of a few hours.

The Traffic police closed Korangi Causeway and Korangi Crossing routes due to flooding.

The traffic is being rerouted towards the Jam Sadiq Bridge, according to the police.

Due to the current wet spell in the metropolis, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi ((BIEK) has postponed the examinations scheduled for today (August 13).