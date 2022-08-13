SEVENTEEN aims to surprise fans in Jimmy Kimmel Live!

 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

SEVENTEEN is finally coming to U.S!

The Korean boy band is all set to appear on ABC’s late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 18. 

The announcement was made on Jimmy Kimmel Live's official Twitter account on August 12.

According to the official announcement, the band will be performing to hit track Hot from their 4th album Face the Sun.

The members of the band will later be interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel himself.

The visit will mark band’s second appearance on the show after their previous attendance in 2021. The band earlier promoted track Ready to Love from album Your Choice.

The performance was pre-recorded in the wake of COVID-19.

For their world tour, the band will be stopping in different cities like Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

