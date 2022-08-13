Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

The two neighbouring countries, Pakistan and India, share a very common history. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day from British rule on August 14 while India celebrates it on August 15.

Netizens are always interested in knowing how people celebrate Independence Day in these two nations.



Among those closely watched is tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.



Sania keeps her followers engaged with her funny Reels on Instagram and once again she shared a trending reel highlighting the things that only happen in India.

In a 10-second video, Sania highlights some of the rituals followed in India which include Warding off evil eyes using dried chillies and some eating habits, etc.

She is seen reenacting those scenes while making funny expressions.



“Somethings only us Indians will understand! #IndiaAt75,” she captions the video made on the viral song ‘It happens only in India’ sung by Anand Raj Anand.

Within a few hours, the reel garnered nearly 31,000 likes and over 200 comments.