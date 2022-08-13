 
sports
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
SDSports desk

Sania Mirza mocks Indian rituals on Independence Day

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

The two neighbouring countries, Pakistan and India, share a very common history. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day from British rule on August 14 while India celebrates it on August 15. 

Netizens are always interested in knowing how people celebrate Independence Day in these two nations.

Related items

Among those closely watched is tennis player Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Sania keeps her followers engaged with her funny Reels on Instagram and once again she shared a trending reel highlighting the things that only happen in India.

In a 10-second video, Sania highlights some of the rituals followed in India which include Warding off evil eyes using dried chillies and some eating habits, etc.

She is seen reenacting those scenes while making funny expressions.

“Somethings only us Indians will understand! #IndiaAt75,” she captions the video made on the viral song ‘It happens only in India’ sung by Anand Raj Anand.

Within a few hours, the reel garnered nearly 31,000 likes and over 200 comments.

More From Sports:

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match

Pakistan or India? Ricky Ponting predicts who will win Asia Cup match
Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring

Boxer Amir Khan says he has no plans to return to boxing ring
Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal

Shahid Afridi's Jammu Janbaz to be tough opponent in KPL 2: Kamran Akmal
Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan at Islamic Solidarity Games
Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown

Surprise date-change overshadows World Cup 100-day countdown
PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam

PAK vs NED: Babar Azam and co land in Amsterdam
Inam Butt highlights major difference between Pakistani and Indian wrestlers

Inam Butt highlights major difference between Pakistani and Indian wrestlers
Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus

Sarfaraz Ahmed's biography added to fourth-grade syllabus
'War minus shooting': partition created fierce Pakistan-India cricket rivalry

'War minus shooting': partition created fierce Pakistan-India cricket rivalry
Pakistani mountaineer one step closer to summit all 14 8-thousanders

Pakistani mountaineer one step closer to summit all 14 8-thousanders

First Pakistani woman climbs world's 11th highest mountain

First Pakistani woman climbs world's 11th highest mountain
FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

Latest

view all