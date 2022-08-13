 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI set to hold power show in Lahore tonight

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

PTI chairperson Imran addressing his supporters at Parade Ground in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. — PID
PTI chairperson Imran addressing his supporters at Parade Ground in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. — PID

LAHORE: PTI chairperson Imran Khan is set to address his supporters in Lahore tonight as the party gathers to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan's independence.

The former prime minister is expected to take his supporters into confidence over his journey of “Haqiqi Azadi”.

Khan asked his supporters to attend the jalsa in a video message released on Twitter yesterday (Friday). 

Related items

“I have invited all of you for this and everyone has to participate with me. We will celebrate and decide how to reach the ideology on which Pakistan was made,” the PTI chairperson had said.

Former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri said that the nation stands with Imran Khan.

Suri said that Khan will send the nation a message of true freedom at the public gathering tonight.

The PTI leaders have claimed that tonight's jalsa will be one of the biggest ones in history.

Initially, the PTI had scheduled to hold the jalsa at Islamabad's Parade Ground. However, it was later shifted to Lahore as the Islamabad administration did not permit them to hold the gathering at the venue after the TLP objected to it.

The party was strongly criticised for holding its power show at the hockey stadium in Lahore as the astroturf was removed to make space for the gathering.

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan's nomination papers filed for three Karachi constituencies

Imran Khan's nomination papers filed for three Karachi constituencies
Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala

Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala
Six more killed as destructive rains intensify Balochistan's woes

Six more killed as destructive rains intensify Balochistan's woes
PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Decision rejecting extension in Shahbaz Gill’s remand challenged in IHC

Decision rejecting extension in Shahbaz Gill’s remand challenged in IHC
Another PTI member apologises for running fake account, anti-army propaganda

Another PTI member apologises for running fake account, anti-army propaganda
Beware Karachiites! Met Office forecasts heavy rains till August 15

Beware Karachiites! Met Office forecasts heavy rains till August 15
Police raid PM's aide Attaullah Tarar's residence to 'deliver notice'

Police raid PM's aide Attaullah Tarar's residence to 'deliver notice'
Swat 'totally under control' of civil administration: KP police

Swat 'totally under control' of civil administration: KP police
US announces $1m in disaster aid for Pakistan

US announces $1m in disaster aid for Pakistan
Imran Khan to set record for most numbers of nomination papers

Imran Khan to set record for most numbers of nomination papers
Imran Khan distances himself from Gill’s controversial remarks

Imran Khan distances himself from Gill’s controversial remarks

Latest

view all