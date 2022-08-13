Three killed in North Waziristan blast

Representational image. — Reuters/File

MIR ALI: Three motorcyclists were killed in a blast in North Waziristan following an explosion that occurred after a bomb blast in the district, Geo News reported Saturday.

In the latest terror incident, the district administration said the bomb was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in killing three and injuring five others.

Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and began an investigation. No organisation has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used.

The blast comes just days after four soldiers embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military convoy in the same area.



The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair and Sepoy Khurram, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR had said, vowing that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.