 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Three killed in North Waziristan blast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Representational image. — Reuters/File
Representational image. — Reuters/File

  • Five injured in Mir Ali explosion.
  • Investigation is underway.
  • Security forces cordon off area.

MIR ALI: Three motorcyclists were killed in a blast in North Waziristan following an explosion that occurred after a bomb blast in the district, Geo News reported Saturday.

In the latest terror incident, the district administration said the bomb was installed in a motorcycle by the roadside, which resulted in killing three and injuring five others.

Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and began an investigation. No organisation has so far taken the responsibility for the blast and neither has it been determined what sort of explosives were used.

Related items

The blast comes just days after four soldiers embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military convoy in the same area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair and Sepoy Khurram, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR had said, vowing that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.

More From Pakistan:

13 dead as truck falls over bus in Rahim Yar Khan

13 dead as truck falls over bus in Rahim Yar Khan
Imran Khan's nomination papers filed for three Karachi constituencies

Imran Khan's nomination papers filed for three Karachi constituencies
Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala

Fawad Chaudhry warns govt against raiding Bani Gala
PTI set to hold power show in Lahore tonight

PTI set to hold power show in Lahore tonight

Six more killed as destructive rains intensify Balochistan's woes

Six more killed as destructive rains intensify Balochistan's woes
PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

PTI removes Pakistan's flag to hoist party flag in Lahore, says Ahsan Iqbal

Decision rejecting extension in Shahbaz Gill’s remand challenged in IHC

Decision rejecting extension in Shahbaz Gill’s remand challenged in IHC
Another PTI member apologises for running fake account, anti-army propaganda

Another PTI member apologises for running fake account, anti-army propaganda
Beware Karachiites! Met Office forecasts heavy rains till August 15

Beware Karachiites! Met Office forecasts heavy rains till August 15
Police raid PM's aide Attaullah Tarar's residence to 'deliver notice'

Police raid PM's aide Attaullah Tarar's residence to 'deliver notice'
Swat 'totally under control' of civil administration: KP police

Swat 'totally under control' of civil administration: KP police
US announces $1m in disaster aid for Pakistan

US announces $1m in disaster aid for Pakistan

Latest

view all