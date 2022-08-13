 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Tuppence Middleton gives birth to first child

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton has become a mother after welcoming her first baby reported DailyMail.

The actress, 35, who played the illegitimate daughter of Queen Mary's lady-in-waiting in the latest film A New Era, has welcomed a baby with Swedish film director Mans Marlind, who is 18 years her senior.

The couple's relationship was first revealed back in March, with Tuppence unveiling her pregnancy while she attended the Downton premiere a month later.

Tuppence and Mans were seen steering a pushchair as they went for a stroll in north London.

In April, Tuppence attended the New Era premiere with Mans but declined to confirm that he is her partner.

When asked, she simply explained: 'My partner lives in Stockholm and I travel between [the UK] and there.'  

