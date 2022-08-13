 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche
Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

Anne Heche’s heartbreaking death on Friday left entertainment industry in shock.

According to AFP, the actress was severely injured in a car crash in LA last week, which left her in a coma. 

Heche was reportedly driving her blue Mini Cooper as she rammed into a two-storey house after which she was shifted to the hospital.

Following her death news, several celebrities across the world paid their tributes to Heche on social media.

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who worked with the 53-year-old on the television series Quantico, turned to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

“My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves,” she wrote.

The Baywatch actress continued, “It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You will always have a special place in my heart.”

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated the late actress in the past, took to Twitter and sent her condolences to the children and family.

“This is a sad day,” she added.

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

For the unversed, Heche rose to fame with Another World and also won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991. 

She also performed well in movies including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights and Return to Paradise.

More From Entertainment:

Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death

Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death
New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'

New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?
Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood

Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood
Taylor Swift’s directorial debut ‘All Too Well’ is vied for Oscar consideration

Taylor Swift’s directorial debut ‘All Too Well’ is vied for Oscar consideration
Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in two million euro outfit as she steps out in Manchester

Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in two million euro outfit as she steps out in Manchester
Jennifer Lopez showers support on Britney Spears amid K-Fed drama: ‘Stay Strong’

Jennifer Lopez showers support on Britney Spears amid K-Fed drama: ‘Stay Strong’
Shakira wants to move to Miami, leaving behind personal troubles

Shakira wants to move to Miami, leaving behind personal troubles
Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Selena Gomez, Andrea Iervolino ‘nothing more’ than ‘good friends’: Insider

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair

Cardi B reveals her secret DIY hack for healthy hair
Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her 'VIP' best friends on social media: Photos

Latest

view all