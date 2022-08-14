 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Kanye West on Friday returned to Instagram from where he had deleted all his posts after incessant attacks on Pete Davidson.

The rapper, however, has drawn criticism for his post that read, "Look to the children, Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for a design."

While some people thought his post was a cryptic message to his former wife Kim Kardashian who just parted ways with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, a large number of his followers were of the view that the rapper was really seeking inspiration from homeless people for his brand that majority of people can't buy.

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

His fans asked him to help homeless people instead of taking advantage of their miseries.

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post
Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post


More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival

One killed, dozens injured as high winds cause stage collapse at Spain festival
Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video

Kim Kardashian teases her ex Pete Davidson with awe-inspiring gym video
Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her mother’s last piece of advice before tragic death
Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche

Priyanka Chopra and Ellen DeGeneres mourn the loss of Anne Heche
Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death

Jaclyn Hill pens emotional tribute to ex-husband after his death
New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'

New bombshell allegations 'eroding Prince Harry and Meghan's credibility'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry misleading world about royal family?
Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Reese Witherspoon seemingly denies feud rumours with Jennifer Aniston over Emmy nod

Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood

Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender walk hand-in-hand in West Hollywood
Taylor Swift’s directorial debut ‘All Too Well’ is vied for Oscar consideration

Taylor Swift’s directorial debut ‘All Too Well’ is vied for Oscar consideration
Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in two million euro outfit as she steps out in Manchester

Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in two million euro outfit as she steps out in Manchester

Latest

view all