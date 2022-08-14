 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Shortly after the news of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's break-up surfaced, a meme suggesting the SNL comedian is dating Martha Stewart started doing the rounds on social media.

The lifestyle guru reacted to the meme in a latest interview.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha told the Daily Mail while laughing off the question regarding the meme.

The 81-year-old said, "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Pete started dating Kim Kardashian after the reality TV star divorced rapper Kanye West.


