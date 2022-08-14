 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Prince Harry onto most devastating royal release after Princess Diana book

Prince Harry is all set to release the most shocking book after Princess Diana, in the history of British monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to release his memoir later this year, is onto a 'devastating' scripture after Andrew Morton's bombshell book about Princess Diana.

Royal expert Daniela Elser says: “If even a small percentage of the speculation about what he might reveal and what dirt he might dish is correct, this book is shaping up to be the most devastating royal release in 30 years and since Diana, Princess of Wales started whispering in the ear of Andrew Morton.”

During the announcement of his book, Harry touched upon his quest for truth.

“My hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that, no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added that the book would be “accurate and wholly truthful”.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'
'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book

'Unpredictable' Prince Harry will take U-turn to reveal 'royal racist' in book
Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'

Meghan Markle brutally attacked for 'criminal' Oprah sit-in: 'Wish she’d shut up'
Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label

Victoria Beckham under 'massive debt of £53.9million' with fashion label
Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes

Alec Baldwin 'must have' pulled the trigger on Halyna Hutchins, FBI concludes
Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat

Victoria Beckham worried 'new Mrs Beckham' will 'rock' her family boat
How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills

How much money does it take to be like Kim Kardashian? US doctor spills
Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart reacts to meme suggesting she is dating Pete Davidson

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

Breaking Bad: Fans unhappy with Piers Morgan for comparing Manchester United manager to Walter White

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'

'Reinstate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security before it's too late'
Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

Snoop Dogg shares video of Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott's London show

Latest

view all