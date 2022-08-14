Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore

 
Amir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore

Amir Khan's long-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to live up to the buzz surrounding its release.

As per a report by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has only earned INR 27 crore in the first three days of its theatrical release.

The official Hindi remake of iconic Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha could not be a knight in the shining armour for Bollywood films.

The film had much buzz among the audience by the end of May; however, the disappointing trailer and several controversies around the film have been some of the main reasons for its bad business at the box office.

The much-anticipated film is expected to fold much under INR 100 crore mark and the makers will have to bear losses on the mega project.

