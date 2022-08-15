Alia Bhatt shares a new video from her babymoon: Watch

Alia Bhatt has just taken to Instagram to share a video from her babymoon and it featured her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

In the video, he can be seen grooving to the newly released song Deva Deva, from their upcoming film Brahmastra.

For those unversed, the newlyweds are on their babymoon in Italy and the actress shared a video on her Instagram where Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning an all-blue look with a blue shirt, and denim pants, and black sunglasses under the beautiful blue skies in Italy.

Alia shared the video with the caption, "The light of my life (sic),” with lots of fire emojis.

The popular B-town couple tied the knot in April earlier this year, and announced the pregnancy news through an Instagram post in June.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir had recent releases, in the form of Darlings and Shamshera, respectively, and the couple now awaits their first film together, Brahmastra.

