 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe
Travis Scott’s grand romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner leaves fans in awe

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her milestone birthday on a luxurious yacht with her friends and family members.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who earlier received a romantic birthday wish from her beau Travis Scott, was recently left in awe as the rapper surprised her with another grand romantic gesture for her 25th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, The Kardashians star revealed that the 31-year-old Goosebumps star had filled her Hidden Hills mansion with massive floral bouquets.

The clip, recorded with Magic Moments by Austin Farwell playing in the background, displayed the hundreds of pink, red and white petals beautifully adorned in the house.

Jenner captioned the video clip with several emoticons including two faces with watery eyes and a butterfly.

The video garnered love and praise in no time. Besides Jenner’s fans, her glam sisters also lauded the rapper's floral choices.

Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: 'So beautiful [flower bouquet icon]' while Khloe Kardashian, 38, poked fun at the flowers she'd sent to her little sister, 'Oh my! Well excuse my rinky dinky flowers that I sent [laughing face emoticon]'

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises

Britney Spears flaunts her stunning fashion collection, reveals how she got bruises

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners

Prince Charles persuaded Margaret Thatcher to give £3.5m to landowners
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith clicked for first time since Oscars controversy
Netflix 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Season 2 release date announced

Netflix 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Season 2 release date announced
Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'

Princess Diana was worried about 'murder' month before fatal car crash: 'Shaking'
Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Princess Diana bodyguard insists 'she would be alive' if he was on duty

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California

Rising comic Teddy Ray dies in Southern California
Prince Harry to beef memoir with 'intense' intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider

Prince Harry to beef memoir with 'intense' intel on Princess Diana accident: Insider
Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2

Netflix announces release date for 'Delhi Crimes', season 2
Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book

Prince Harry onto 'most devastating royal release' after Princess Diana book
Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'

Meghan Markle 'deliberately' proved Harry 'unpopularity' at UN: 'Paves way for politics'
BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK ready to send waves with new album 'Born Pink'

Latest

view all