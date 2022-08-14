 
Meghan Markle's fans fires back at Lady Antonia Fraser for her comments about the Duchess

Meghan Markle's fans have reacted to Lady Antonia Fraser for her comments about the Duchess.

Lady Antonia told the Telegraph: “Now I’m afraid [appearing on] Oprah Winfrey was worse than a crime; it was a mistake. I just wish vainly she’d shut up. And Prince Harry. And Prince Andrew. I’d like to see another photograph by the Duchess of Cambridge rather than read another thing about Prince Harry.”

The Sussex squad could not wait and hit back at the author for her advise to Prince Harry's wife, with one user @yayamathildem tweeted: “That interview was is will always be successful, because you all still talking about it."

“Well done, Princess Meghan and Prince Harry. And they haven't even said one percent of what really happened behind closed doors, it was worse.”

Another user @kenneth80376479 told Lady Fraser to “leave them alone” and to “stop interfering with other people's lives”.

While third one also suggested Lady Fraser “is mad because Oprah was chosen for that exclusive interview not her”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made serious allegations at some senior members of the Royal Family in their first tell-all interview with the US TV host after stepping down as senor working royals.

