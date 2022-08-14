 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 14 2022
Prince William offered heartfelt advice to late Dame Deborah James’ children

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William was left heartbroken to hear the tragic news about Dame Deborah, who died at the age of 40 after battling cancer.

Following Deborah’s death, her husband, Sebastien Bowen revealed that Prince William gave their children ‘powerful advice’ about dealing with his ‘similar grief’ for his mother, late Princess Diana.

In an interview, Bowen, 42, who shares Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, with Deborah, said William ‘felt like a friend, but he was the future king.’

The duke of Cambridge visited Deborah this summer at her home, where she was receiving end-of-life care. He also presented her with a damehood, to recognise her incredible work for providing awareness of bowel cancer.

Recalling his visit, Bowen shared that “he’s obviously been through similar grief with the loss of his mother so he gave powerful advice to the children that will stay with them forever.”

William, 40, lost his own mother, Princess Diana, when he was aged just 15.

Bowen also revealed that Deborah was 'paralysed from the waist down' in the final days of her life - before she 'deteriorated' very quickly and 'slipped away.' 

