Mahira Khan to Maya Ali: Here’s how Pakistani celebs marked the Silver Jubilee of Pakistan

Pakistanis marked the 75th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm throughout the country as they hoisted flags on their homes and cars and dressed up in green and white for the day.

Our beloved celebrities also celebrated the day with love and pride for their motherland as they wished their fans and followers on the Silver Jubilee of Pakistan.

From Mahira Khan, Maya Ali to Humayun Saeed, celebs were in high spirits while commemorating the national day donning traditional dresses and sharing the delightful glimpses on social media. 

Take a look at how stars observed the 14th August 2022:

Mahira Khan


Maya Ali


Humayun Saeed


Ayeza Khan


Marwa Hocane


Shahroz Sabzwari

Ahsan Khan


Adnan Siddiqui 


Tiger Shroff reacts to dating rumours after Disha Patani split – Geo

Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court

Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: Here’s why

The Legend of Maula Jatt's first official trailer leaves celebs awestruck

155 Artists team up to re-record Pakistan’s National Anthem on its 75th Anniversary

Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'

Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat

Alia Bhatt shares a new video from her babymoon: Watch

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch

Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary

