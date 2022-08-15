Mahira Khan to Maya Ali: Here’s how Pakistani celebs marked the Silver Jubilee of Pakistan

Pakistanis marked the 75th Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm throughout the country as they hoisted flags on their homes and cars and dressed up in green and white for the day.

Our beloved celebrities also celebrated the day with love and pride for their motherland as they wished their fans and followers on the Silver Jubilee of Pakistan.

From Mahira Khan, Maya Ali to Humayun Saeed, celebs were in high spirits while commemorating the national day donning traditional dresses and sharing the delightful glimpses on social media.

Take a look at how stars observed the 14th August 2022:

Mahira Khan



Maya Ali



Humayun Saeed



Ayeza Khan



Marwa Hocane



Shahroz Sabzwari

Ahsan Khan





Adnan Siddiqui



