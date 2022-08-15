 
Prince Harry’s ‘selfish blabbering’ blasted ‘at a time when thousands died’

Prince Harry has been put on blast by experts who feel his cries of “racism and neglectful treatment” against the Royal Family, “at a time when thousands were dying a day of Covid” was ‘self-important bleating’.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her piece for news.com.au.

she started by pointing out, “Given we are talking about Harry — a man who went on global TV screens alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to accuse The Firm of racism and neglectful treatment at a time when thousands were dying a day of Covid and while his 99-year-old grandfather was in hospital — does anyone really think all we are going to get is a feel-good read?”

“Several hundred pages of self-important bleating and the occasional smoothie recipe thrown in?”

“At this stage, all indications would point to Harry’s book potentially being the most painful chapter yet in the long and sorry tale of Megxit.”

