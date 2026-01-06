Channing Tatum looks completely smitten by Inka Williams: See photos

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Inka Williams are starting 2026 on a sunny and romantic note.

The actor, 45, and the Australian model, 26, were photographed enjoying a beach getaway in Costa Rica on Saturday, January 3. The couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss and spending time together by the ocean. Tatum wore dark shorts and a black baseball cap, while Williams rocked a black bikini during their beach outing.

The tropical trip comes as the couple approaches nearly one year together. Tatum and Williams were first linked in February when they attended a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Their romance began months after Tatum split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz in October 2024. He finalised his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in September 2024; the former couple share a 12-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Williams made their relationship Instagram official in April 2025 and later made their red carpet debut in September at the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which Tatum voices in the English dub. Williams also joined Tatum and Everly for the event.

In September, Tatum sweetly called Williams “my RIDER!” while wishing her a happy 26th birthday on Instagram.

Williams later shared black-and-white photos in December, including a selfie with Tatum. “Pep talk. Photos by my boo-clown. @channingtatum,” she wrote.

Tatum has a busy year ahead. His film Josephine premieres at Sundance on January 23, and he’s set to return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters December 18.