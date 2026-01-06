 
Channing Tatum looks completely smitten by Inka Williams: See photos

Channing Tatum and Girlfriend Inka Williams share beach moments while ringing in 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
January 06, 2026

Channing Tatum and his girlfriend Inka Williams are starting 2026 on a sunny and romantic note.

The actor, 45, and the Australian model, 26, were photographed enjoying a beach getaway in Costa Rica on Saturday, January 3. The couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss and spending time together by the ocean. Tatum wore dark shorts and a black baseball cap, while Williams rocked a black bikini during their beach outing.

The tropical trip comes as the couple approaches nearly one year together. Tatum and Williams were first linked in February when they attended a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles.

Their romance began months after Tatum split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz in October 2024. He finalised his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in September 2024; the former couple share a 12-year-old daughter, Everly.

Tatum and Williams made their relationship Instagram official in April 2025 and later made their red carpet debut in September at the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which Tatum voices in the English dub. Williams also joined Tatum and Everly for the event.

In September, Tatum sweetly called Williams “my RIDER!” while wishing her a happy 26th birthday on Instagram.

Williams later shared black-and-white photos in December, including a selfie with Tatum. “Pep talk. Photos by my boo-clown. @channingtatum,” she wrote.

Tatum has a busy year ahead. His film Josephine premieres at Sundance on January 23, and he’s set to return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters December 18.

