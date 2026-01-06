Zayn Malik to play 'new music' at upcoming Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik spilled the beans on what’s in store for his fans ahead of his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Weeks before taking over the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM for his first-ever solo residency, the former One Direction star excited fans with an update on the set list.

"There's a song off the new album, I don't know if I want to say what name that is, but yeah, I'm looking forward to singing that," the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker revealed.

While the details of his new album have been kept under tight wraps, the 32-year-old previously shared that his next album, expected to be released in 2026, will be a continuation of the sound of his debut album, Mind of Mine.

Zayn released his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, in May 2024, which featured a more stripped-back, personal sound.

However, the new project on the horizon is a separate body of work, which he described as the "follow-up" to his 2016 debut.

The Pillowtalk chart-topper also teased that he might have some songs coming out in Urdu, his father's native language.

Offering further insights, he shared that the upcoming record is a mix of pop, R&B, and South Asian influences, building on the cohesive R&B sound of his debut.

Currently, Zayn is gearing up to perform at his most-awaited residency in Las Vegas.

The residency consists of seven performances scheduled over a two-week period at the 5,200-seat theater known for its immersive audio and visual technology.

Zayn Malik Las Vegas residency dates: January 20, 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, and 31, 2026.