Monday Aug 15 2022
Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra draws flak for ‘insulting’ Hindu deities

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatts Brahmastra has become the latest victim of cancel culture
Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will mark their first on-screen appearance with the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, but the movie has become the latest victim of cancel culture.

The reason cited for the boycott of Ranbir’s upcoming film is that he shared the screen with Aamir Khan in PK, a film that was accused of insulting Hindu gods.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra has been in the making for 10 years and features Bollywood A-listers such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.

The film is slated to be one of the biggest hits of 2022, and it is yet to see whether these boycott campaigns dent the business of the film.

