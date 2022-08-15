 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
Jennifer Aniston gets new title from fans after her new viral snap

Hollywood's charming star Jennifer Aniston has been flooded with comments from fans after her hair stylist Chris McMillan shared the actress' candid black and white snaps.

The 53-year-old Friends alum appeared to be a beauty queen in the candid black and white bikini snaps shared by McMillan on Instagram Sunday.

Aniston flashed a smile for the camera as she donned a triangle bikini and stylish trousers for some black and white photographs. She completed her look with a long necklace and a watch.

Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to leave a comment under Chris' Instagram grid post of Jennifer, with one fans gushed: "She’s absolutely perfect??? yeahh stunning girl."

Another added: "I’m so in love with these pics!." A third person: "Love this so much! Glowing!"

While a fourth social media user said: "The most beautiful woman in the world."

Brad Pitt's ex sweetheart Aniston's latest photo comes after she sent the internet into meltdown with her sizzling beachside selfie, soaking up the sun in style on her summer holiday by the coast.

