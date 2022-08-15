 
Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members

Prince Harry has sparked fresh fears among the royal family as the Duke’s upcoming memoir is expected to slam the senior royal members.

According to The Daily Star, biographer Angela Levin claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “breaking lots of family privacy if Harry brings out his memoir.”

“There is a great feeling that he's going to attack the senior members of the Royal Family, his father, and of course Camilla,” the author continued.

“It's very sad that he's got to this stage why he's so hateful when he's got what he wanted. He wanted to leave. He wanted a wife. He chose his wife,” she added.

Angela added: “I think that it will just show them up.”

The author explained: “If Harry is going to reveal a lot of personal secrets, and small things that he's picked up, you know, if somebody shouts at someone, we could all do that for a couple of minutes.”

The author added: “It doesn't mean that you're shouting all the time or the or unkind it's just, you know, being human. It will have a damaging effect.”

