Monday Aug 15 2022
Fahad Mustafa becomes 'honorary Sindh police officer'

Actor Fahad Mustafa, who played the role of a cop, Gulab, in his latest offering Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad has been made an honorary superintendent of police off-screen as well.

The Jeeto Pakistan host took to the photo-sharing app and shared a picture with IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon where he was honoured with the title of Honorary Superintendent of Police (SP) in real life.

"Today, I truly believe SHO Gulab has achieved his biggest dreams," Mustafa penned.

"Many many thanks to IG Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon for honouring me with the title of Honorary Superintendent of Police (SP) this Independence Day and bringing Gulab’s ambitions to life.”

He went on to add, “I will never get over the love and support you all have shown to this character and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and I hope to continue serving my nation proudly!"

Mustafa’s film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad focuses on the plague of bribery and how everyone partaking in illegal activities needs to be reminded of their morals and the high hopes the founder of the nation had for us.

