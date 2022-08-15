 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City
Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City

Jennifer Lopez stepped out with her step-daughter Violet Affleck to spend some quality time with her in New York City on Sunday.

The duo has been in the city for the celebration of JLo’s hubby and Violet’s dad Ben Affleck’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City
Jennifer Lopez bonds with step-daughter Violet Affleck in New York City

The Hollywood diva cut a chic appearance in a blousy white shirt paired with gray shorts flaunting her perfect toned legs

Jennifer wore sneakers and carried a large Gucci crossover bag while her honey blonde tresses were tied in a loose bun.

The Marry Me actor accessorized her look with large silver hoop earrings, some rings and donned a stylish pair of shades.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Whereas, Affleck’s eldest daughter sported orange coloured pants with Appalachian T-shirt with multi colored platform sandals.

The 16-year-old left her dark blonde hair open which fell over her shoulders and had a face mask on as she followed her step-mother.

Violet seemed to be irritated by the attention Jennifer was getting by the media as she tried to make her way to the revolving door of a building.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a romantic intimate ceremony last month following which the pair flew to Europe for their honeymoon along with their children.

JLo is mother to 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony whereas Ben shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie’s been feeling ‘bittersweet’ after sending Zahara to college

Angelina Jolie’s been feeling ‘bittersweet’ after sending Zahara to college
Queen to pay ‘highest price’ after Harry’s ‘abject betrayal’ of monarch

Queen to pay ‘highest price’ after Harry’s ‘abject betrayal’ of monarch
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report

Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to avoid backlash: ‘Need makeover’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to avoid backlash: ‘Need makeover’
Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members

Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members
Paranoid’ Prince Harry should ‘keep worrying’ over Meghan Markle

Paranoid’ Prince Harry should ‘keep worrying’ over Meghan Markle
Britney Spears all love for hubby Sam Asghari for standing by her amid K-Fed feud

Britney Spears all love for hubby Sam Asghari for standing by her amid K-Fed feud
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power creator shares ‘number one rule’ behind series adaptation

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power creator shares ‘number one rule’ behind series adaptation
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cut casual figures while existing private jet in Los Angeles

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cut casual figures while existing private jet in Los Angeles
Brooklyn Beckham sparks reactions with his multitude accents in recent interview

Brooklyn Beckham sparks reactions with his multitude accents in recent interview
Chris Hemsworth recalls funny childhood superhero choices, ‘so disappointed’

Chris Hemsworth recalls funny childhood superhero choices, ‘so disappointed’

Latest

view all