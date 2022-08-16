 
Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See

Sara Ali Khan is known for her sweet and bubbly aura, and she makes sure to live up to the hype whenever she interacts with her fans.

She can often be seen around the town having a little chit-chat with her fans and unlike other celebrities, doesn’t mind clicking pictures with them either.

Recently, when she landed back in Mumbai from New York after celebrating her birthday, she came across a fan who was having trouble operating her cellphone, and being the sweetheart she is, Sara took charge of the situation and clicked the picture herself.

Manav Manglani shared a video of Sara posing with the fans, greeting them with folded hands, and taking pictures, all with her magical smile.

Sara is the daughter of the Nawab of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, and is currently making waves in the industry with several hit films under her belt.

TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home

Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff tipped to reunite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Fahad Mustafa becomes ‘honorary Sindh police officer’

Indian CM enjoys Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite boycott

Karan Johar feels as ‘protective’ over Ayan Mukerji as he does for his twins

Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra draws flak for ‘insulting’ Hindu deities

Hrithik Roshan earns the ire of trolls after praising ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwariya Rai 'couldn't understand a word he said' in first interaction

‘WAADA’: An Independence anthem to remind us of forgotten promises

Varun Dhawan's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' re-released in theatres on Indian independence day

Vijay Sethupati chooses Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ over Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’

10 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger:’ Salman Khan announces release date of ‘Tiger 3’

