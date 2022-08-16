 
Showbiz
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have returned to India after their babymoon in Italy. The couple was spotted leaving the Mumbai airport on Monday.

The Brahmastra duo had travelled to Italy earlier this month ahead of the birth of their first child. A paparazzi account posted a video on Instagram featuring the love birds exiting the Mumbai airport.

For the airport look, Alia wore an all-black outfit with a white jacket and matching sneakers while Ranbir donned an all-blue look with white sneakers and a cap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir had recent releases in the form of Darlings and Shamshera, respectively, and the couple now awaits their first film together, Brahmastra.

