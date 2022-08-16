 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover announce first pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child, with the couple announcing the good news on Instagram early on Tuesday, August 16.

The Raaz actress took to the picture-sharing app to share the good news with a lengthy caption, that read: “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

“We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” Basu continued.

“A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she added.

Overwhelmed by fans' responses led the actress to further write, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers, and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

Basu and Grover met on the sets of their 2015 horror movie Alone. The couple tied the knot the following year in 2016. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return from their babymoon: Video
Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See

Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with adorable fan moment: See
TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home

TikTok officially partners with The Legend of Maula Jatt after Spider-Man: No Way Home
Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff tipped to reunite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff tipped to reunite for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Fahad Mustafa becomes ‘honorary Sindh police officer’

Fahad Mustafa becomes ‘honorary Sindh police officer’
Indian CM enjoys Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite boycott

Indian CM enjoys Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite boycott
Karan Johar feels as ‘protective’ over Ayan Mukerji as he does for his twins

Karan Johar feels as ‘protective’ over Ayan Mukerji as he does for his twins
Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra draws flak for ‘insulting’ Hindu deities

Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra draws flak for ‘insulting’ Hindu deities

Hrithik Roshan earns the ire of trolls after praising ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Hrithik Roshan earns the ire of trolls after praising ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwariya Rai 'couldn't understand a word he said' in first interaction

Abhishek Bachchan reveals Aishwariya Rai 'couldn't understand a word he said' in first interaction
‘WAADA’: An Independence anthem to remind us of forgotten promises

‘WAADA’: An Independence anthem to remind us of forgotten promises
Varun Dhawan's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' re-released in theatres on Indian independence day

Varun Dhawan's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' re-released in theatres on Indian independence day

Latest

view all