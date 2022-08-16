 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook drops official teaser of pictorial 'Me, myself and Jungkook': Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

BTS Jungkook shares a new teaser for his upcoming Photo-Folio called Me, myself and Jungkook
  BTS' Jungkook shares a new teaser for his upcoming 'Photo-Folio' called 'Me, myself and Jungkook'

BTS’ Jungkook has just shared a new teaser for his upcoming ‘Photo-Folio’ titled 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook', and fans are too excited.

BTS Jungkook drops official teaser of pictorial Me, myself and Jungkook: Watch

On August 16, the K-pop idol gave a glimpse of his new mood Night teaser with his facial features emerging through a foggy layer.

BTS Jungkook drops official teaser of pictorial Me, myself and Jungkook: Watch

Prior to this, BTS had shared a mystifying picture of their lead vocalist Jungkook on their official Twitter account on August 13.

The picture was captioned as ‘Me, Myself and Jungkook’ followed by the hashtags #Photo_Folio and #Editor_JK.

According to allkpop, fans became curious about the 'Photo-Folio' as they first speculated that the teaser could be of his new solo album.

However, BTS then released more unannounced teasers and photos on Instagram, named Day and Inner Self, creating more confusion and excitement for the fans.

As per the Korean media, the teasers and photos released are a part of Jungkook’s ‘Photo-Folio’- a photo portfolio for which the star has worked hard in designing the concept, props, fashion ideas, and other features.

According to the outlet, the 'Photo-Folio' is expected to release on Jungkook’s birthday that is September 1, however Big Hit Music is yet to confirm the release date.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'cashed up' future with Netflix lands in trouble
Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’

Machine Gun Kelly pulls crazy stunt on 'Mainstream Sellout' tour, ‘til I die’
Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’

Adele opens up about the ‘worst moment’ of her career: ‘Devastating’
Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in jeopardy

Ben Affleck's past may put his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in jeopardy
'Hateful' Meghan Markle 'wants to earn money' from Britons after rejecting UK

'Hateful' Meghan Markle 'wants to earn money' from Britons after rejecting UK
Prince William 'protected' Prince Harry from Princess Diana's tearful trauma

Prince William 'protected' Prince Harry from Princess Diana's tearful trauma
Anne Heche taken off life support two days after she was declared legally dead

Anne Heche taken off life support two days after she was declared legally dead
Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Zayn Malik surprises fans with solo rendition of One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’

Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names

Brooklyn Beckham has internet in fits for recent claims over double-barrelled names
Viola Davis to play villain in The Hunger Games’ Songbirds and Snakes

Viola Davis to play villain in The Hunger Games’ Songbirds and Snakes
A$AP Rocky hit with assault charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting case

A$AP Rocky hit with assault charges in 2021 Hollywood shooting case

'Silly girl' Diana was scarfed off by 'scornful stare' from Princess Anne

'Silly girl' Diana was scarfed off by 'scornful stare' from Princess Anne

Latest

view all