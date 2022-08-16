 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 16 2022
By
Web Desk

'Squid Game' wins two big at Hollywood Critics Association awards 2022

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 16, 2022

Squid Game wins two big at Hollywood Critics Association awards 2022
'Squid Game' wins two big at Hollywood Critics Association awards 2022

Netflix's 2021 blockbuster series Squid Game and its star Lee Jung Jae won two big awards at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards, held in California.

Squid Game took awards in two out of the seven categories which they were nominated for during the 2022 HCA TV Awards, and it was broadcasted on August 13.

The South Korean most watched hit series won the Best International Series award, defeating many popular series Lupin, Money Heist, Mexico Pachinko, and Acapulco.


Another achievement is the series lead actor Lee Jung Jae who also won the award for "Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama."

The actor's acceptance speech sent shockwaves through the fandom, he admitted, “Squid Game brought me so much good luck. I’m sincerely grateful to the viewers around the world for loving, supporting, and enjoying the show. I’m personally excited about my new acting life that will unfold through Squid Game.”

He also gave fans some insight into series two and claimed, "Squid Game will return for season 2."

For those still unversed, Netflix’s Squid Game is a record-breaking series, surpassing 1 billion views in less than a month since its release last September.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer

Johnny Depp’s key witness takes jibe at Amber Heard & her fired lawyer
Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe

Kylie Jenner posts adorable video of baby boy during morning walk, leaves fans in awe
Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash

Purple star Sofia Carson defends her movie amid ‘military propaganda’ backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fail to prove themselves to Netflix
Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child

Twilight's Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany Gonzales welcome their second child
Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard to bring ‘new evidence’ to light against Johnny Depp

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

Camila Cabello takes offense at Blake Shelton for mispronouncing her name

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s daughter Alara turns four

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s daughter Alara turns four
Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit

Royal expert shares new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK visit
Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night

Lizzo reveals how she’s preparing for the big Emmy night
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt

Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she’s paid ‘so much less’ than Jurassic World co-star Chris Pratt
Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Kim Kardashian fights her fears on action-packed adventure with daughter North

Latest

view all