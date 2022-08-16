'Squid Game' wins two big at Hollywood Critics Association awards 2022

Netflix's 2021 blockbuster series Squid Game and its star Lee Jung Jae won two big awards at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) TV Awards, held in California.

Squid Game took awards in two out of the seven categories which they were nominated for during the 2022 HCA TV Awards, and it was broadcasted on August 13.

The South Korean most watched hit series won the Best International Series award, defeating many popular series Lupin, Money Heist, Mexico Pachinko, and Acapulco.





Another achievement is the series lead actor Lee Jung Jae who also won the award for "Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama."



The actor's acceptance speech sent shockwaves through the fandom, he admitted, “Squid Game brought me so much good luck. I’m sincerely grateful to the viewers around the world for loving, supporting, and enjoying the show. I’m personally excited about my new acting life that will unfold through Squid Game.”

He also gave fans some insight into series two and claimed, "Squid Game will return for season 2."

For those still unversed, Netflix’s Squid Game is a record-breaking series, surpassing 1 billion views in less than a month since its release last September.