Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Is Bella Hadid pregnant?

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Thousands of Bella Hadid fans are confused after the model shared a picture of a pregnant woman on her Instagram on late Tuesday.

At first it seemed the picture featured the model herself but a look at other photos she posted to her stories suggested that the pregnant woman was on video call with her.

She did not reveal the name of the woman. Bella Hadid last month shared a couple of romantic pictures with her new boyfriend Mark Kalman. She rarely shares anything about her love life on social media.

