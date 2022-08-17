 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West will never 'let her move on' and 'be happy'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian is worried Kanye West might create hurdles in her love life.

The 41-year-old, who split for Ye in 2021, went on to date comedian Pete Davidson a few months later.

Now, after her breakup with the Saturday Night Live star, the ex-husband turned to his Instagram to post a fake news page from New York Times that read 'SKETE DEAD AT 28'

A source told Closer magazine reveals that Kim is terrified by what Kanye has done.

“Kim's heartbroken over her split from Pete and to have Kanye only add more upset has been a double blow," the source said. "His bad taste made her realise that he might never let her move on with her life and be happy.”

Another source told Page Six: “[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship... Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ugly plane fight that triggered divorce: Read Insider

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ugly plane fight that triggered divorce: Read Insider
Alec Baldwin says 'every single person' on Rust set 'knows who is to blame'

Alec Baldwin says 'every single person' on Rust set 'knows who is to blame'
Victoria Beckham gawking after 'attention seeking' Nicola Peltz talks feud: Insider

Victoria Beckham gawking after 'attention seeking' Nicola Peltz talks feud: Insider
Is Bella Hadid pregnant?

Is Bella Hadid pregnant?

Jennifer Lopez reacts after 'She Hulk' director says she wants to bring her into MCU

Jennifer Lopez reacts after 'She Hulk' director says she wants to bring her into MCU
Complete details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to UK and Germany announced

Complete details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to UK and Germany announced

Author critical of Harry and Meghan says they chose good words to get people interested in Duke's memoir

Author critical of Harry and Meghan says they chose good words to get people interested in Duke's memoir

Queen Elizabeth wants to show she is still functioning head of state

Queen Elizabeth wants to show she is still functioning head of state

'No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way'

'No chance of reconciliation between Harry and Prince William until book is out of the way'
Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samantha's lawsuit

Meghan Markle seems to be in trouble as judge confirms Trial date of Samantha's lawsuit
Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp's career on upswing after victory in Amber Heard trial
Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp won't change his legal team to fight next battle against Amber Heard

Latest

view all