Kim Kardashian knows Kanye West will never 'let her move on' and 'be happy'

Kim Kardashian is worried Kanye West might create hurdles in her love life.



The 41-year-old, who split for Ye in 2021, went on to date comedian Pete Davidson a few months later.

Now, after her breakup with the Saturday Night Live star, the ex-husband turned to his Instagram to post a fake news page from New York Times that read 'SKETE DEAD AT 28'

A source told Closer magazine reveals that Kim is terrified by what Kanye has done.

“Kim's heartbroken over her split from Pete and to have Kanye only add more upset has been a double blow," the source said. "His bad taste made her realise that he might never let her move on with her life and be happy.”

Another source told Page Six: “[Pete] has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship... Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career.”

