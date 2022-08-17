COAS Gen Bajwa receives UAE’s highest civil award

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa (from left to right), a UAE official, and UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed. —

UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bestows Order of Zayed on Army Chief General Bajwa.

Gen Bajwa receives award for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties.

Two leaders discuss matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa received the UAE's highest civil award, Order of Zayed or Order of the Union Medal, for making significant contributions in furthering bilateral ties between both countries.



The award was bestowed on COAS General Bajwa by UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.



King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, President Xi Jinping of China, former US President George Bush, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, other major global and GCC leaders have received the coveted award.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia was the last recipient of the Award in December 2021.



Earlier, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation were discussed in a meeting of the army top-brass and Sheikh Zayed.

The two leaders agreed that Pakistan and UAE share a great history of cordial relations and deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood which is transforming into an enduring partnership.