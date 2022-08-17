 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
By
HAHammad Ahmad

Faisalabad men force girl to lick shoes, chop her hair after she refuses to marry friend's father

By
HAHammad Ahmad

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

  • Culprits made victim lick shoes, chopped her hair and shave eyebrows.
  • Police arrest six, including prime suspect and his wife.
  • Victim says her friend also encouraged her to accept proposal.

In a ghastly incident, a teenager was tortured, humiliated and sexually harassed over refusal to marry an older man, who is the father of her friend.

A video of the abuse that took place on August 9 surfaced Wednesday morning and has gone viral on social media. In it, the girl is being tortured while a woman's voice can be heard in the background. 

The culprits made the victim lick shoes, her hair was chopped and eyebrows shaved.

The victim said that her friend's father, a factory owner, was forcing her to marry him but when she refused, she was abused, harassed and filmed. She said that her friend also encouraged her to accept the proposal.

Taking notice of the matter, police registered the case and arrested six people, including the prime suspect (her friend's father) and female household staff member. 

The suspects will be presented before a magistrate in court today (Wednesday).

Earlier, the police had reportedly said that the arrested suspects included the prime suspect's wife as well, who is reportedly the woman behind the voice in the video.

Later, a separate case was registered against the prime suspect at the Khurrianwala Police Station, after liquor and weapons were found in his house. 

