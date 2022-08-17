 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over ‘odd timing’ of plot: ‘No on to shield Firm’

The timing for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has been blasted for being ‘odd’ considering Prince William ‘is away’

Royal commentator Angela Levin made this claim in her latest post on Twitter.

There, she began by questioning the couple’s intentions behind planning their trip when Prince William is away.

Her tweet read, "Harry and Meghan coming to UK for 'charities close to their hearts.' Will the Queen be in Balmoral, and William in USA for Earthshot?"

Before concluding she further went on to ponder, "Is this part of an attempt at an alternative royal family? Odd time otherwise before H's 'bombshell' memoir."

