Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Piers Morgan warns Elon Musk

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has warned billionaire Elon Musk after the later tweeted about buying the football team Manchester United.

The Tesla chief tweeted Tuesday evening that he was purchasing the Manchester United football club, however, in another tweet he said, "I´m not buying any sports teams", calling a viral post about him a joke.

The 51-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who has a habit of posting provocative statements on social media for fun, said: "Also, I´m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Retweeting Musk statement, Piers Morgan warned him, “Trust me on this, Elon - you don’t want to go anywhere near them.”

He further advised Elon Musk, “if you want to buy a football team, try @Arsenal.”

Manchester United, a storied English football club, is currently led by the six children of late American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who took a controlling stake in the franchise in 2005.

